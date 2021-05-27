Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $778,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,972 shares of company stock valued at $55,467,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

