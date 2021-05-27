Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

