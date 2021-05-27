Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 328 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $89,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

