Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 380 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

IIPR opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

