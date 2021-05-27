Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,690,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

