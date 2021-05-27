Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, an increase of 449.9% from the April 29th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

