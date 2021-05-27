Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

