Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7295179 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

