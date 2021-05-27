SuperLauncher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $482,364.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 86.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $482,364.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00342288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00186271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036797 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00830127 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

