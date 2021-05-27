Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of SRDX opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a PEG ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

