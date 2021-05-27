Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.