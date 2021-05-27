Swarm City Market Capitalization Achieves $448,932.21 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $448,932.21 and approximately $704.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

