Swiss National Bank Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of ONEOK worth $86,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

