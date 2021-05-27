Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Burlington Stores worth $80,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

BURL stock opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.