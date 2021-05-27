Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $96,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.62.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.