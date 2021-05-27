Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
