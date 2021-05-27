Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

