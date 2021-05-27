Switch (NYSE:SWCH) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Critical Contrast

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

98.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.79 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -33.08 Switch $511.55 million 8.96 $15.54 million $0.21 90.38

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Health Catalyst and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09 Switch 0 0 8 0 3.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $49.14, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Switch has a consensus price target of $21.64, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11% Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42%

Risk & Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.