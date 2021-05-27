Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.020-3.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 116,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,006. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

