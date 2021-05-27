Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $6.43 on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 440,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

