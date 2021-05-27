Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 160,292 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,171,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.