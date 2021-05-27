Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $41.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $47.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

