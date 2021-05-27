Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.94% of Syneos Health worth $75,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

