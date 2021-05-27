Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $290.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

SNPS opened at $254.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

