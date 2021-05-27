Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $290.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
SNPS opened at $254.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.08.
In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
