Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

