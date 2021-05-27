Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

