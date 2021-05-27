Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.
NYSE TGT opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50.
In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Target by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
