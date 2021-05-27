Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

NYSE TGT opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Target by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 30,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

