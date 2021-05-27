Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TATYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

