TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 183,704 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.57.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $724.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

