Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 250,590 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $18.89.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $2,104,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

