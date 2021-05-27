Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.89

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.89 and traded as low as C$39.93. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 38,243 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. Research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

