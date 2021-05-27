Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £321.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.43.
