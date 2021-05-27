Ted Baker (LON:TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £321.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.43.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

