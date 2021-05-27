Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Teledyne FLIR worth $55,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.