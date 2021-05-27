Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Shares Down 7.4%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 4,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSSLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Telesites in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

