Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.85. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 112,653 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

