Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report sales of $52.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

TLS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,283. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.