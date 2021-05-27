Telsey Advisory Group Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $98.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $2.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

