Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 469.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

