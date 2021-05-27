Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TEGR stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

