Texas Permanent School Fund Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.