Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,103 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Agilysys worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

