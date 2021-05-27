Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,785 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Tivity Health worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -183.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.