Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,111 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $903.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.