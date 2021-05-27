The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.05. 110,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,758. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325,618 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

