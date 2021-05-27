The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,495. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

