The Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COO stock opened at $392.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.06. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

