The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Separately, Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

SSP stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,304 shares of company stock worth $3,444,121. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

