The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 1,246.40 ($16.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,302.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.92.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

