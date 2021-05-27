The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $429.63 on Monday. Pool has a 12 month low of $240.01 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.32 and a 200-day moving average of $364.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

