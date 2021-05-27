The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

