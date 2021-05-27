The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 38,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 49,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.